Take Back the Site vigil held for 28-year-old shooting victim

A familiar gathering took place on West 8th Street on February 8th, with a unique way of taking part in a vigil.

Family and friends gathered to take back the site where 28-year-old Levonte Ford was shot and killed.

The shooting took place on the 1900 block of West 8th Street during the early hours of December 26th.

The vigil was hosted by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, and the Sisters of Mercy.

People who participated in this event released lanterns with a prayer printed on them to remember Levonte.

“It was such a senseless thing. He was a young man who was going to help his friend with security and then he was murdered. So it was very painful. I think this helps the family with closure because they’re able to all come together,” said Sister Natalie Rossi, Sisters of Mercy.

No arrests have been made in Ford’s shooting. The investigation is currently ongoing.