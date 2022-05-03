Friends and family gathered to remember 7-year old Antonio Yarger, Jr. who died several days after being shot in the head while standing at a street corner with friends on April 14, 2022.

The Sisters of St. Joseph, the Benedictine Sisters, and the Sisters of Mercy are leading a prayer vigil to reclaim the site of Antonio’s murder.

On Monday, May 2, Erie Police announced the arrest of 19-year old Yassin Ibrahim and 17-year old Abdullah Ismael in that shooting.

Ismael is being charged as an adult and is facing numerous charges including criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Ibrahim is facing conspiracy to commit homicide, as well as criminal homicide.

The vigil looked to reclaim the site of Antonio’s murder as those in attendance pray for all people who have been harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.