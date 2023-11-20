A Take Back the Site vigil aimed to reclaim another scene of deadly violence in the city of Erie.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of Saint Joseph and Sisters of Mercy held Monday night’s vigil in the 1100 block of East 28th St.

Friends and family gathered to remember Autumn Bassham who was murdered back on Sept. 19 of this year.

The 48-year-old Bassham was found dead on Sept. 19 in the back yard of her home.

“Every Take Back the Site is sad because it’s a homicide, but when it’s domestic violence you hope that people know there are places you can go. help that you can get. We can put a stop to this,” said Deb Seng from Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Erie police took 45-year-old Gordon Kirkland in as a suspect in the murder.