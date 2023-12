Friends and family gathered to remember two women who lost their lives to domestic violence.

On Monday, a Take Back the Site vigil was at the 1400 block of East 28th Street where Deborah Walker died on July 18.

The second victim, identified only as Rani, was killed on Jan. 24 in the 900 block of East 28th Street.

The vigils are held by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, the Sisters of St. Joseph and the Sisters of Mercy to reclaim sites of violence.