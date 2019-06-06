Take Back the Site Vigil held for Starleisha Smith

A Take Back the Site Vigil was held for a woman who was killed last month.

22-year-old Starleisha Smith was reportedly murdered on May 3rd. Police arrested 22-year-old Kevin Hicks Franklin for her murder. They believe Smith was killed trying to defend her friend during a domestic incident with Smith.

The Take Back the Site Vigils are held to reclaim sites of violent crime, like the one where Smith was murdered.

People at the vigil prayed for her family and friends.

The goal is to promote non-violence in our community.

The first TBTS vigil was held in 1999 and since then, there have been more than 100.