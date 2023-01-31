One day after an arrest is made in a local homicide case, the Erie community came together to remember the victim.

Steve Smith III, 38, was murdered at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road, on Dec. 30. Family members of Smith said that over the years, he touched so many lives in the community.

A Take Back The Site vigil was held on Tuesday at the Metroplex nightclub. The purpose of Tuesday’s vigil is to reclaim the area where Smith was murdered and provide his family and friends closure.

“He touched a lot of lives, only if you knew. Everybody would come to his house, he cuts a lot of kids’ hair. He was always bringing people around and always had good vibes. It’s like never nothing bad was happening around him. This is crazy for real,” said Steve Smith IV, the victim’s son.

And because of his love and generosity for the community, the bitter cold temperatures didn’t stop people from attending the vigil.

“The community really came out today to show support and to take this site back for non-violence. We believe that non-violence is possible, but we have to work together as a community,” said Deb Seng, social justice coordinator, Sisters of St. Joseph.

The vigil came one day after police arrested 22-year-old Shannon Goodwin and charged him with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in Smith’s death.

“I’m glad they got the boy, but at the same time, I feel sorry for him. He ruined his life like he ruined ours, but his family is going to hurt just like we hurt.”

A hurt that Smith’s son will feel every day now going forward.

“He meant everything to me. Everything I did out here, I went hard because of him. Everything I did, he showed so much support. He just tried to keep me focused every day,” said Steve Smith.

“I love my uncle Steve.”

Smith’s family hopes that they can push forward with the help of the closure that they received.