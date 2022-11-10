A Take Back the Site Vigil was held this evening on the northwest corner of East 11th and French Streets for Timothy Smith.

That’s where investigators say 80-year-old Timothy Smith was beaten during a fight with another man.

The altercation happened on Aug.18 sending Smith to the hospital where he died on September 13.

Sister Mary Ellen Plumb, of Benedictine Sisters of Erie said, “I think it reminds us always that violence is never a good choice. And if we can stand for nonviolence in every situation where violence occurs, then we can change our own hearts so that kind of thing happens less. We can help change the hearts of others by our own love and reconciliation.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those in attendance prayed for family, friends and neighbors of Timothy Smith.