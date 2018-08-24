Take Back the Site Vigil held in honor of Marinda Matasowski Video

Community members gathered Thursday night to pray over the home where Marinda Matasowski was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

"Some of the things that I will miss about Marinda Matasowski is her nourishing friendship, her always being there by my side, her obnoxious laugh," said Miranda Will, Matasowski’s close friend. Among the huge crowd were Matasowki's family and close friends like Miranda Will. Will says it's hard to think her childhood friends is gone.

Will and Matasowski met when they were in the fourth grade at Chestnut Hill Elementary School and Will says they were friends ever since. Will says she want to people know that Matasowski was also a great mother.

"She did anything for son, she didn't put anything before her son at all," said Will. In-an-effort to bring peace back to the neighborhood where violence struck earlier this month, the Benedictine Sisters of Erie held a "Take Back the Site" vigil.

"She sounded like a woman so full of life and just beginning a life with her son," said Sister Mary Ellen Plumb with the Benedictines of Erie. Sister Mary Ellen Plumb says every time she has to attend a "Take Back the Site" vigil, it is heartbreaking. She says she hopes this vigil will help Matasowski's family heal.

"Almost every family has told us that that has helped them begin to heal," said Sister Mary Ellen Plumb. "I think that certainly wasn't our first intent, but we're so grateful that that happens for them."