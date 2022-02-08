Take Back the Site vigil held on West Eighth Street

One Erie family comes together for a vigil to remember their loved one whose life was taken the day after Christmas.

Family and friends held onto one another on February 8th to say a few words and establish peace in the location of where one of their own was murdered.

It was the day after Christmas when Levante Ford’s life was taken away from his family.

His parents and other members of his family came together once more on February 8th to reclaim the place from violence.

“Levante wasn’t just a son. He was more than a son. He was a good nephew. He was a good friend. He was a person that never said no to anyone,” said Latricia Ford, Levante’s Mother.

Ford’s son Levante was only 28 when he was shot and killed on December 26th on the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

Ford also left behind his five-year-old daughter, as well as the mother of his daughter.

“This is going to live with her the rest of her life. She wants to know why this happened to her dad when he does nothing wrong but love everyone that is around. Anybody can preach that,” said Jamila Robinson, Levante’s Child’s Mother.

To honor Levante, the family handed everyone a lantern with a prayer written on it. The lanterns were released and floated to the sky as the sisters sang and spread holy water.

“It was such a senseless thing. He was a young man who was going to help his friend with security and then he was murdered. So it was very painful. I think this helps the family with closure because they’re able to all come together,” said Sister Natalie Rossi, Sisters of Mercy.

As friends and family gather in song and prayer to take back the site, the family hopes that this kind of tragedy will never happen in the community again.

“Our kids should be able to go anywhere. I don’t care if you are black or white or whatever, and not have to worry about someone shooting a building up and killing someone’s child. This has been going on for far too long and it’s time that it stops,” said Ford.

The family said that they wont stop until they find the person that murdered Levante.

“We are not done. We are not done. We want justice and until we get justice we are going to keep going because it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous you guys are shooting out here for what? It doesn’t make sense,” said Robinson.

No arrests have been made in Ford’s shooting. The investigation is ongoing.