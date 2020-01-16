Take Back the Site Vigil held to remember the life of Patric Phillips

Friends, family, and members of the community gathered for a Take Back the Site Vigil last night to remember the life of one Erie man killed late last year.

The vigil was held in the 700 block of East 24th Street, where 25-year-old Patric Philips was killed on December 7th of last year.

Phillips was shot twice in the doorway of his home and the investigation is still ongoing.

This was the 10th homicide in Erie County in 2019.

“We pray together, we pray one or two Psalms together. We have what we call words of comfort, which just reminds us of who died there, as well as, the families of both the victim and the perpetrator. We pray that the perpetrator can find peace and reconciliation as well. Then we try to extend to the family and to the neighbors our commitment to work harder for peace in our city and our sympathy to them,” said Sister Mary Ellen Plumb, Benedictine Sister of Erie.

These Take Back the Site Vigils happen far too often in our community.

They are symbols of healing, bringing the community together, and truly taking back the site from a violent event to a peaceful state for all to enjoy.

Last night’s event marks the first vigil of 2020 and the 128th since the vigils started back in 1999.