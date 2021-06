Gone, but not forgotten… as a somber event returns in a virtual format.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie presented a Take Back the Site video to remember four people lost to violence during the last months of 2020.

The 20 minute prayer service remembering Dayquan Holloway, Jeremy Jones, Frederick Perry and Kasir Gambill.

The sisters noting that there were 11 victims of homicide remembered in 2020, compared to 9 in 2019.