A violent death in the City of Erie is remembered in an all too familiar way Thursday evening.

A gathering was held for another Take Back the Site Vigil.

The vigil was to remember Shannon Crosby, Sr. who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting back on January 27, 2022.

Police allege that Crosby was shot during a home invasion robbery during a drug deal.

The vigil taking place on the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue and led by the Sisters of St. Joseph, the Benedictine Sisters, and the Sisters of Mercy.

“Every time we do one, we hope it will be our last. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been that way. In 2022, we’ve already done three, so we’re off to a start we don’t like,” said Deb Seng, Sisters of St. Joseph.

Two of the suspects in that shooting were arrested and two remain at large.