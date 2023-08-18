(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Take Back the Site prayer vigil will be held Monday for fatal shooting victim William Rickert.

Rickert was fatally shot late night Saturday, May 13 inside a home located in the 1100 block of East 26th Street. The shooting reportedly happened as a group was recording music at a residence when one person holding a gun reportedly accidentally shot the victim in the head.

The Take Back the Site prayer vigil will be held Monday, Aug. 21 at 5:15 p.m. at 1142 East 26th Street in Erie. Parking will be available on the north side of East 26th and Brandes streets.

The vigil is held by Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates, and Sisters of Mercy and Associates.