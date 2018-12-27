Take Back the Site vigil to be held for woman killed at East 38th Street Pizza Hut Video

Three area religious orders are starting the new year by reclaiming a site of violence. They will gather at the Pizza Hut on East 38th Street.

It was there on November 24th when Alicia Stalheim was shot and killed at work, allegedly by a distraught ex-boyfriend. Another employee was wounded.

The group will gather in one week, next Thursday, January 3rd, beginning at 5:15.