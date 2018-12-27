Take Back the Site vigil to be held for woman killed at East 38th Street Pizza Hut
Three area religious orders are starting the new year by reclaiming a site of violence. They will gather at the Pizza Hut on East 38th Street.
It was there on November 24th when Alicia Stalheim was shot and killed at work, allegedly by a distraught ex-boyfriend. Another employee was wounded.
The group will gather in one week, next Thursday, January 3rd, beginning at 5:15.
More Stories
-
If you shop at the Kmart on West 26th street in Erie, you are going…
-
The year 2018 in Erie started out with several homicides in different…
-
For most crimes, there isn't a significant amount of evidence left at…