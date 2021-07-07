Take Back the Site vigil to be held on Zimmerly Road and Zuck Road

The Sisters of Saint Joseph are organizing a Take Back the Site rally tonight to remember the victims of violence here in Erie.

Tonight three local organizations will come together for the 141st prayer vigil in honor of a man killed from violence back in March.

To remember Casey Nadolny, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, and the Sisters of Mercy are asking for the support of the public to help take back the site from the violence that happened there.

The vigil starts at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Zimmerly Road and Zuck Road near the Country Fair and masks are required for this vigil.

The social justice coordinator for the Sisters of Saint Joseph said that these vigils help the families find a way to move on.

“It helps them focus on the prayer aspect. It’s not that they haven’t been praying, but they can see a community come together to support them and I think that may be the reason why it helps them move on because they feel a greater community support beyond just their friends and family who were there initially,” said Betsy Wiest, Social Justice Coordinator for the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

To join the vigil virtually, here are the links for the Facebook event.

The Virtual Take Back the Site Vigil Facebook event can be found here. The in-person Facebook event can be found here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list