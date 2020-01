Friends, family, and members of the community will gather to remember the life of an Erie man killed late last year.

It was on December 7th that 25-year-old Patric Phillips was gunned down in the doorway of his home in the 700 block of East 24th Street.

Police believe multiple people may have been involved in the shooting.

Tonight at 7 p.m. a candlelight vigil and prayer service will be held outside the home for anyone who wishes to attend.