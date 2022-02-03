Take Back the Site Vigil to take place on February 8th remembering homicide victim

On Tuesday, February 8th, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and Benedictine Sisters of Erie will be holding another Take Back the Site Vigil.

This vigil will take place at 5:15 p.m. at 1921 West 8th Street and will be in remembrance of Levonte Antonio Ford.

Take Back the Site Vigils are held in order to reclaim the area in which an act of violence has occurred, as well as to help the family of the victims with closure.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask.