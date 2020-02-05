Take Back the Site Vigil to take place to remember Devin Way

The Benedictines for Peace, along with the Sisters of Mercy and Sisters of Saint Joseph invite friends and family to tonight’s “Take Back The Site Vigil.”

This is an event to remember murder victim Devin Way. Way was shot and killed on January 19th.

Erie police have already arrested two people in connection with the shooting and are still looking for two more individuals in connection with the shooting.

During the vigil, the community will have the opportunity to gather to honor the life of Way. The vigil will be held outside of 307 Usonia Ave. in Erie beginning at 5:15 p.m. tonight.