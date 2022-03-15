Ongoing detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza is prompting calls for people to take down bird feeders.

The advice comes from the Cornell Cooperative Extension and asks people in New York to remove their bird feeders.

While Pennsylvania waits to release guidance about bird feeders, Penn State poultry experts advise flock owners to step up their biosecurity practices.

Bird flu is typically carried by waterfowl, but other wild bird populations can also carry the virus.

This includes perching birds and songbirds.