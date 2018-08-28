Taking a look at the pizza bomber case 15 years later... Video

It's a case that drew international attention to Erie and continues to do so 15 years later.

Even after all these years the fascination people have with the pizza bomber case has not ended. We spoke to people involved in the case and also caught up with what they're doing now.

Brian Sheridan, the Communication Department Chair at Mercyhurst University, was a journalist at JET 24 during the pizza bomber case. Sheridan remembers waiting to go live and just minutes before his shot, the collar bomb around Brian Wells' neck detonated.

He tells us, "for me, my first thought was, 'don't over-dramatize this; a man is dead, we don't know circumstances surrounding it. He apparently just robbed a bank' but I did not need, as the reporter, to add any drama to this."

Experts say the interest remains in the case because of it being so bizarre.

Former FBI Agent Jerry Clark says the pizza bomber case inspired him to teach criminal justice at Gannon University. Clark remembers being intimidated by Marjorie Diehl Armstrong and says that his background in forensic psychology helped him interact with her. "The hardest part for me [is] that you could actually put a bomb on, a live bomb, around someone's neck and then have them do a series of scavenger hunts."

JET 24's Scott Bremner was a reporter during the case and recently appeared on Megyn Kelly's show to discuss the 'Evil Genius' special on Netflix. "It was just fascinating and nobody could figure it out; the evil genius term used for these people, but when you think of trying to get away with the money it wasn't that brilliant of a plan."

Bremner says Netflix did a good job on covering the case. He says the part that is still completely unanswered is the real involvement of Brian Wells.