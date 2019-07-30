Taking a time out and getting active on Dobbins Landing

It’s time to take time out and get active!

“Time Out Tuesdays” is part of the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Get Active events.

Since June, Tuesdays at Dobbins Landing have kicked off with Yoga. The session is instructed by Kat Shindledecker-Dennis.

We caught up with Shindledecker-Dennis this morning on Good Morning Erie and she told us its a gentle flow yoga session, which makes it ideal right before work.

“It’s awesome, especially because it is free from the Downtown Partnership,” Shindledecker-Dennis said. “There are not a lot of yoga classes or work out classes in general throughout Erie that are this early where you can still make it to work afterwards.”

Other “Time Out Tuesday” events include a body flow yoga class in Perry Square from 11:30am until noon and a second body flow yoga from 5-6pm, also in Perry Square