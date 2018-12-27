Talk of expansion already in the works for next year’s Perry Square Holiday Village

This year’s Downtown D’Lights had one of the biggest turnouts to date. It looks as if next year’s Perry Square winter festivities might still be expanding.

With the overwhelming success of adding local businesses in the Holiday Village at Perry Square, the Erie Downtown Partnership is now thinking about extending the village to make more space for the 2019 season.

John Buchna, President and CEO of the EDP, says, “Mayor Joe Schember confirmed a week ago or so that it was over 9,000 people or so. If you take a look at what was the main goal, the main goal was to bring people to downtown.”

And, it was Perry Square 2.0 with the addition of the Holiday Village sponsored by Erie Insurance.

Buchna tells us it was a “…successful year, the pop-up shop concept has been around for a quite some time and this year, we really had an opportunity to really grow the retail.”

And, they did just that by installing 12 local businesses into the pop-up sites, who were able to arrive downtown and set-up shop on one of three Fridays before Christmas.

Buchna says, “we really had to put a foundation down. There were four different retailers on three different nights.”

Local vendors like Erie Apparel to Werner Books were able to come out. Some new businesses even got in on the action, like ‘Popluck’.

Popluck Owner Jennifer Minski says, “it was amazing. We were so excited. As soon as I got the email to be a part of it, I answered in all caps, ‘ABSOLUTELY'”.

Only being in Erie for a year and a half, Minski says it was a blast to be a part of and that it was great for business. “We were very unsure how much to bring, so we brought a lot of popcorn, being optimistic with sales, and we did sell out. We seen some new faces and some old faces.”

With the success of bringing local vendors downtown, plans are now in motion to possibly extend to the east side of Perry Square next year, allowing even more vendors to come and set up shop.”

Buchna says, “it brings a balance to the park, but it provides more opportunity for people to support local businesses”.

After talking with Popluck, they say they would be more than happy to return next winter.