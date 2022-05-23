Talks about possibly adding public water to a rural township is met with backlash.

Greene Township supervisors held a townhall meeting to discuss the possible changes and to hear from residents.

Some residents voiced their opposition to the proposed plans which would allow residents to have access to city water.

One supervisor said that they will take residents comments from tonight’s meeting and go back to the drawing board.

“The supervisors need to have a conversation and decide what to do about a restricted or smaller area for the need and for issues. We will scale back what we originally started out looking at for our comprehensive plan and kind of look at the smaller scope and proceed forward if needed at that point,” said John Bartnicki, Greene Township Supervisor.

No word has been released as to when a decision could be made.