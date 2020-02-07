Talks about a community college in Erie continue

Conversation about the idea of a community college in Erie continues.

Supporters and critics gathered at Millcreek’s Municipal building to learn about Erie County’s community college and what is next in the process.

The opposition is being fueled by an online petition, which has been getting hundreds of signatures over the past few months.

We already have the NPRC, which is already funded. The county has failed to negotiate and work with the NPRC, so ultimately this comes down to power and control. Brent Davis, Organizer, Taxpayers Against Erie County Community College.

A public hearing to oppose the county’s community college will be held in March.