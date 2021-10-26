Talks about the proposed storm water fee for city residents continues.

Erie City Council held a study session tonight about the proposed fee to help repair the city’s aging storm water system.

Depending on the size of the home, residents could pay either 12, 24, or 36 dollars per year.

As of right now, the fee would be more permanent and a sunset provision would not be included in the ordinance.

“In other words, the free structure would be set for five years, but that doesn’t mean it would go away after five years. The need will still be there to have money for capital improvements and to make sure we’re monitoring the system and making repairs,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council.

City Council approved a first reading of this ordinance at their meeting last week.

