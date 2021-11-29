Talks between Mayor Joe Schember and Erie County Elect Brenton Davis are underway.

The mayor confirmed that the two have talked over the phone on a few occasions.

Schember said that their conversations haven’t been too in depth, but the two have both their agreements and disagreements.

When asked what they disagree on, the mayor said that nothing comes to mind right away.

“I know in our telephone conversations which I didn’t take any notes or anything on them, there were a couple items he mentioned that I was not totally comfortable with. Although I didn’t express anything to him at that time. I want to do it more in person when we really have a chance to talk things through,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember and Erie County Executive Elect Brenton Davis are scheduled to have an in person meeting this week.

