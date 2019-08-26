Talks come to an end between NPRC and Erie County Council

Partnership talks between the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and the Erie County Council have come to an end.

In a statement released yesterday, the NPRC administration announced they are ceasing formal partnership talks with the Erie County Task Force.

The task force was designed after elected officials and residents voiced their concerns about the proposed partnership between Erie and the NPRC.

In May, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the partnership with NPRC to bring a Workforce Development Center to Erie.

That development center would offer NPRC classes, but it would not be a stand alone community college.

The talks between the two were aimed at bringing a brick and mortar college to Erie County, but those talks are done.

“If NPRC has walked away, then certainly the partnership may not be with them. Perhaps we’ll aggressively now pursue the college application down in Harrisburg, but that’ll be left to the discussion of all my colleagues,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

Action News will be talking to a board chairperson from NPRC today. We will have more information tonight on Jet 24 Action News at 5 p.m.