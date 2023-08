Wabtec and representatives of UE locals 506 and 618 resumed negotiations on Tuesday.

The two sides met to further discuss the seven outstanding issues standing in the way of a new labor agreement.

Some of those issues include wages, scheduling vacations, grievance procedures and the capping healthcare costs.

Scott Slawson, the union representative, said that there are no new updates and they will potentially meet again next Thursday. The unions have been on strike for nearly seven weeks.