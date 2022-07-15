Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed.

Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help.

According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to complain about the tall grass and weeds, but nothing was ever done.

On Wednesday, we asked the Erie Redevelopment Authority, who owns the property, why they haven’t kept the property up to code.

The grass has since been cut.