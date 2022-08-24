Ship crews are busy getting ready for the four-day maritime celebration known as Tall Ships Erie.

The fun sets sail on Thursday with a fleet of historical tall ships docked on the state’s only port to the Great Lakes.

We talked with some of the crews down at Dobbins Landing.

Tall Ships Erie is a celebration of our area’s rich maritime history. But before the big event, crews have their work cut out for them.

The Appledoor IV came all the way from Bay City, Michigan to be part of Tall Ships Erie. The 48-ton schooner needs a little maintenance before its big day on the bay.

“Right now the crew is scrubbing the deck. We want to get her all prettied up. So we are just giving her a good cleaning and making sure everything is sea stowed and safe for all the passengers and ready to roll,” said Matthew Gibas, Captain of Appledore IV.

The captain said that it’s a sense of pride being part of the Tall Ships tour.

“Most of the volunteers and most of these people working on these boats, we are doing it for that specific reason to do the traditional way of doing things. So there is a great sense of pride like we are accomplishing something,” said Gibas.

The sense of nautical heritage is not just for history buffs. Everyone loves coming to Tall Ships Erie over the weekend.

The Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of an 1812 clipper that would have been used in the War of 1812. Its crews are also busy getting her ready.

“It’s really cool to take that history and kind of match it up with the other 1812 history that is here in Lake Erie and share the Baltimore side of that as well as the Chesapeake Bay watercraft history,” said Jeff Crosby, Captain, Pride of Baltimore II.

The U.S. Brig Niagara and Lettie G. Howard will be docked at the foot of State Street.

Tall Ships Erie does not mean other Bayfront activities are put on hold.

Both the Victorian Princess and Scallywags Pirate Adventures will operate as usual.