Tall Ship Summer Camp teaching children to sail

Kids from all over the country are getting a chance to learn how to sail the Letti G. Howard. This is part of the Tall Ship Summer Camp that is happening at the Erie Maritime Museum.

Children from the ages of 10 to 14 learn about the ropes and tools sailors used in the past. They also learn the different terminology that was used on the Historic Tall Ships.

“We actually get kids from North Carolina, Seattle, the New England states, Kentucky, Tennessee, and family members who know them will bring them up here and they actually get to sail here. Some of them have been on a boat for the first time here at camp,” said Marcus Masternak, Assistant Director, Sail Training.

The Tall Ship Camp will wrap up August 16, 2019.