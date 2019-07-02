Tall Ships Erie 2019 Announced as Largest Tall Ships Great Lakes Festival

Hard copy tickets are now available for purchase for the largest Tall Ships 2019 festival in the Great Lakes, occurring in Erie, PA, August 22-25.

Sail back in time to when eyes were drawn to the sky to view white sails billowing in the lake breeze. Fourteen majestic tall ships and the world’s largest rubber duck will be sailing into Lake Erie this August for the Tall Ships Erie 2019 festival. Starting on Thursday, August 22, view the Parade of Sails as ships from around the world join Erie in this maritime celebration. Tall Ships Erie 2019 is expecting 14 tall ships ranging from Canada’s largest sailing ship, a former WWII minesweeper, and Erie’s very own U.S. Brig Niagara.

Hard copy tickets can now be purchased for the festival at the Erie Maritime Museum store. Tickets range from a single day to weekend passes. Both offer all-day access to festival sites, dockside viewing of 14 tall ships and the duck, access to live music and entertainment, educational seminars, children activities, the beer garden, food vendors and vendor marketplace. Deck tours and Day Sails for each tall ship are sold separately from the passes. Day sails are not available for every tall ship.

VIP tickets are selling out quick. VIP tickets include access to festival highlights AND deck tours on available ships for the entire festival weekend, complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, VIP Line-access and VIP Parking.

Hard copy tickets are available for purchase in the Erie Maritime Museum store. The Museum Store is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. 5 p.m. Call for more information at (814) 452-2744 ext. 208. You can also purchase your tickets anytime online at tallshipserie.org/buy-tickets.