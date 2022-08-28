Tall Ships Erie has reached it’s final day and is coming to a close.

In it’s last day, guests are taking advantage of the time that they have left with the historic vessels.

The captain of the Flagship Niagara League told us that he has been happy with the turnout thus far.

The captain is also impressed with how the community has responded to the tall ships.

“The community, our ticketed patrons, the festival goers, are really being kind. That’s the best way to put it,” said William Sabatini, Fleet Captain, Flagship Niagara League.

The Empire Sandy is leaving Erie’s Bayfront on Sunday at 8 p.m. The Trinidad is also leaving port at 9 p.m.