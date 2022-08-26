Tall Ships Erie, brings in money, tourists, and of course some really nice ships, and with those ships comes some really fascinating nautical history.

Brian Wilk joined us from Dobbins Landing with more on the Empire Sandy.

According to Tall Ships Erie, the Empire Sandy has been called Canada’s largest sailing tall ship for over 30 years, with its home port in Toronto, Canada.

The 200-foot topsail schooner is Canada’s largest schooner. Built in 1943, she sails with 11,000 square feet of canvas and has double cannons that are fired at special times.

Sails are hoisted as the tall ship departs and the wind is harnessed to propel the 740-ton Empire Sandy along Toronto’s scenic waterfront.

Certified to carry up to 275 passengers, the Empire Sandy has hosted a variety of small and large groups and can seat 166 passengers at one time for dining purposes.