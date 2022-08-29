Tall ships are setting sail out of Erie after a busy, and what organizers are calling successful weekend along Erie’s Bayfront.

Here is more on how organizers are reflecting on this year’s tall ships.

Just a couple of the ships remain tied up to the Bayfront after a busy weekend of Tall Ships Erie. Organizers could not be happier with how the weekend turned out.

Large crowds, ships, and the world’s largest rubber duck brought out thousands of people from all over the region.

Some changes were made since 2019 which made the festival run smoother than in the past years.

“I think a big part of that was the distribution of people. So having so many people not inside over at the convention center it kind of freed up the State Street part and Dobbins Landing, because you can fit so many people over there,” said Captain William Sabatini, U.S. Brig Niagara Captain.

“Also the shuttle system working with EMTA they were on point with everything and got people from point to point, so there wasn’t a lot of wasting time in line. So that was a real benefit this year,” said Rebecca Grimaldi, Development Director for Tall Ships Erie.

Over the course of the weekend, there were over 20,000 riders on the shuttles.

The first mate on the Pride of Baltimore II was a trainee on the Niagara. So returning to Erie was like coming back to her roots.

“It was great to be back in Erie. It’s a super fun town. Got to check it out, haven’t been in an age like I said, get to see the Niagara and all of our friends, sort of have our last festival in the lakes. It’s going to be a pretty good send off, has just been a delight. The museum here is also wonderful to visit again,” said Fern Hoffman, First Mate, The Pride of Baltimore II.

Looking to the next Tall Ships in 2025, the hope is to start the festival the day of the Parade of Sail.

“And have all the things that everybody likes doing already in place. It’s just the ships can’t be toured yet, and people are down here for the Parade of Sails. So we’re thinking about switching that up a little bit and having sort of a different feel to the kickoff at the beginning of the event,” said Sabatini.

As for the total number that attended, that is still unclear but will be announced hopefully on Aug. 30.