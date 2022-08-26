Tall Ships Erie, brings in money, tourists, and of course some really nice ships, and with those ships comes some really fascinating nautical history.

Brian Wilk joined us from Dobbins Landing with more on the St. Lawrence II.

According to Tall Ships Erie, St. Lawrence II was built by Kingston shipyards in 1953 to a design by Francis MacLachlan and Mike Eames.

Its home port is Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Its sparred length is 72 feet and has a sail area of 2,500 square feet.

The ship was designed with a level of complexity that requires a high degree of teamwork.

The ship is part of a sail training program, led by Brigantine Inc., meant to broaden horizons and inspire youth to be a positive force.