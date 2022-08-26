Tall Ships Erie, brings in money, tourists, and of course some really nice ships, and with those ships comes some really fascinating nautical history.

Brian Wilk joined us from Dobbins Landing with more on the Trinidad.

According to Tall Ships Erie, the Trinidad is a replica of a 15th-century square sail ship, built to celebrate Huelva’s 525th anniversary.

Its home port is in Huelva, Spain. Its sparred length is 95 feet, rig height is 80 feet and has a sail area of 2,691 square feet.

This project embodies the goal of retracing history in an effort to promote the combination of heritage, tourism, and regional culture by utilizing a vessel that was once the vehicle of these encounters between worlds centuries ago.

Trinidad serves as a traveling ambassador for the province of Huelva to all the Spanish, European, and American ports the ship visits.