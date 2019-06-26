Tall Ships festival in need of volunteers

The Tall Ships festival is coming to Erie and they will be holding an informational session on Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for those interested in volunteering.

The Flagship Niagara League is predicting a need for 900 total volunteers for the four-day festival. With 14 tall ships and the world’s largest rubber duck joining sailing into Lake Erie, Erie’s festival will be the largest Tall Ships America celebration.

The Tall Ships Challenge fleet will sail into Erie on Thursday, August 22. Help is needed for positions ranging from ticket and information booths, traffic direction, attendants for each of the vessels the public can tour, clean-up and set-up support for vendors, entertainment and more. Volunteers get free t-shirts, free admission to the festival and something else hopefully

During Saturday’s one-hour information sessions, volunteers will meet Captain Billy and learn festival schedules and details as well as opportunities for needed volunteers. Individuals can pick their top three preferred areas to work and learn their training schedule, so they are ready for the big day. Individuals already signed up to volunteer can come to the sessions to get a better understanding of their position.

To register to be a festival volunteer, visit the festival’s website at www.tallshipserie.org and click ‘get involved’ at the top of the page. Detailed information will be available at the information session on June 29 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the H.O. Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Memorial Library, adjacent to the Erie Maritime Museum Gift Shop.