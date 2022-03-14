A well known Erie festival returns this summer. Erie’s Tall Ships Festival will be returning to the Bayfront in 2022.

The Flagship Niagara League announced their plans for the festival on Monday.

On Erie’s Bayfront, you can see the Flagship Niagara. The Niagara is one of many ships that you will be able to see in the festival that begins on August 25.

The Tall Ship Festival returns to Erie’s Bayfront following a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a four-day maritime celebration that features an international fleet of ships.

“It’s a huge economic driver for our entire city, our entire region. Some businesses downtown have the best weekend they’ve ever had when Tall Ships Erie is going on. We’re so looking forward to getting back to doing what we do, having the Niagara leading the parade into the Bay,” said Captain William Sabatini, Executive Director of Flagship Niagara League.

Captain Sabatini said the ships will sail into Presque Isle on August 25, and will be followed by three more festival days.

The CEO of VisitErie said the Tall Ships Festival comes at a great time during the summer tourism season.

“That’ll generate some additional visitation where often times that last week of August going into Labor Day tends to slow down a bit. I think this is going to allow us just to continue right up to Labor Day with typical Labor Day visitation,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

Oliver said the Tall Ships Festival typically brings millions of dollars to the region.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said it’s great to see an Erie festival return to the Bayfront.

“If you’ve never been to it, I’d really encourage you to get to downtown and experience this. It’s well worth it. It’s a tremendous event, and again I don’t think many cities in the world have events like this. We’re lucky to have one right here in Erie,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.