Tamarack Lake to be refilled Video

01/10/19 - It's good news for outdoor enthusiasts and some lakeside residents.

The water will be returning to Tamarack Lake starting in mid-April. The man-made lake has been dry during a six year long rehabilitation of the two dams that create the lake. The project has cost the Pennsylvania fish and boat commission more than $12 million.

Tamarack Lake was first filled in 1964, and drained at least one other time for repairs.

It's expected it will take the lake six months to refill, and the work being completed should keep it full for the next 50 years.

