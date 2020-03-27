Tamarack Packaging making hundreds of masks for local hospitals

One medical center in Crawford County will soon be getting new supplies for free.

In a time of need, some of Crawford County are looking to help those who are at the forefront of helping others when it comes to COVID-19.

“Doing masks for the local hospital. I have also contacted Mike Kelly’s office and got a response, as well as the Northwest IRC to make masks for the government.” said Ronald Proper, Executive Vice President of Tamarack Packaging.

Tamarack Packaging decided to begin making the masks after one woman spoke out.

“Originally, I stepped up and asked to do it at home and made some contacts, got connected, made 50 at home and over the weekend brought it to Ron. When we came back to work Wednesday and asked if its something the shop could do and here we are.” said Tammy Chappel.

The material was for the masks is also coming from community members.

“The fabric is being donated mainly by local quilters who had excess material to pass it on. I had one woman come in today with two different breaches of fabric. The side straps have been donated by the Titusville Ribbon Company.” Proper said.

As the seamstresses are hard at work to make the masks, they say the best part of this is how it is bringing the community together.

“That’s my biggest thing, I can not believe how the community has come together. We have people just calling wanting to know where to donate stuff, who can cut what and who can help where.” Chappel said.

Once the first 150 masks are complete, they will be delivered to the Meadville Medical Center. For those who know how to sew and want to help with production, you can head to the Tamarack Packaging during their open hours.