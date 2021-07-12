Tamarack Wildlife Center makes effort to answer the public’s questions about mysterious songbird ailment

After announcing last week that a case of the mysterious songbird ailment had been detected in Erie County, the staff at the Tamarack Wildlife Center is making an effort to answer the public’s questions about the disease.

Birds suffering from this ailment will show symptoms such as crusty or swollen eyes, stumbling, and or twitching.

If you see a bird with any of these symptoms, you are asked to report it to the Penn Vet website.

