Tamarack Wildlife Center prepares for 30th Anniversary Open House this weekend

It’s a major milestone for Tamarack Wildlife Center as they prepare for their 30th Anniversary.

The facility cares for sick and orphaned wildlife, specializing in some of natures most beautiful animals.

Tamarack Wildlife Center specializes in treating birds and endangered animals. The center treats these birds and animals in hopes they can fly free one day.

Tamarack Wildlife Center sits in the quiet woods of Sagertown. The non-profit organization rehabilitates injured orphaned or sick wildlife.

“We work long and hard to help our animals—our patients—become healthy again. It is only with the goal of helping them go free again,” said Carol Holmgren, Executive Director, Tamarack Wildlife Center.

The center provides special care to each animal, often what’s seen in a hospital emergency room setting.

The initial care involved a medical examination, drawing blood, and cleaning wounds. Once the animal receives medical care, rehabilitators help the injured animals take part in therapy to ensure the health of the animal and their future.

“People find that their life is put on hold when they find an animal in need and have a desire to help it. Tamarack is a ethical, legal, and safe place,” said Holmgren.

More than 14,000 patients have been treated by Tamarack since 1989, including 100 bald eagles and 26 different endangered species.

Tamarack Wildlife Center not only provides a sanctuary for injured animals, but also an education center to train the next generation of wildlife caretakers.

“I’ve always thought it was such a privilege to work with wildlife, especially birds. These raptors we get to work with are a keystone species. They are one of the apex predators in this ecosystem,” said Will Harrod, Rehabilitation Assistant, Tamarack Wildlife Center.

George Ackerman is an Allegheny College Student who has had many memorable experiences at the wildlife center.

“This seemed like a cool opportunity, a cool job I could maybe have. It’s really grown into something that I care about a lot. This is probably my favorite place,” said George Ackerman, Rehabilitation Assistant.

In celebration of the center’s 30th Anniversary, an open house will be held this Sunday, October 6th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will give visitors the opportunity to see birds up close and even see a hawk first hand be freed from the facility.