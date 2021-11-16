Tampa Police looking for car with Pa. plates in death investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department in Tampa, Fla., are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle they believe is connected to a case involving body parts found in McKay Bay.

The car in question is a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania license plates with tag number HDE6564. Anyone who has information about this vehicle is asked to call (813) 231-6130 immediately.

According to Tampa Police, at just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, fishermen in the McKay Bay area saw what looked to be a human body part floating in the water. They contacted Tampa Police Department immediately.

The next day, Friday, the police report said detectives went back to McKay Bay just before noon when additional body parts were found in the area. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Tampa Bay Police confirmed Tampa Bay Crimestoppers is currently offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any involved suspects. Anyone with information regarding such active criminal investigations, who also want to be eligible for a cash reward, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You also submit tips online to Crimestoppers HERE.

