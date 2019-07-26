Tandoori Hut staying in downtown area

Good news is in store for people who like the Indian Cuisine Restaurant Tandoori Hut.

Back in May, owner stated that her lease would be ending due to a letter given to them by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.).

After providing the E.D.D.C. with an updated lease, the owner said they can now stay in the downtown area until Feburary 2021.

The Executive Director of the E.D.D.C. gave us the following statement regarding the situation,”We worked with the city and the Mayor’s team to get this resolved. I’m happy the city could help them find their current lease.”