There may still be a few more days of foul odors for United Refining neighbors in Warren as crews work on a permanent fix for leaks coming from a large petroleum tank.

The crews are using layers of foam to hold down the odors, which have led to complaints of foul smells and itchy eyes from the 7.5 million gallon petroleum tank.

Crews must re-spray the foam every two to five hours, that’s when the odors can escape.

Tom Decker, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection, says readings still show amounts below harmful levels.

“We continue to get a handle on it, re-spraying foam every two to five hours. It will take a few more days to empty the 7.5 million gallon tank.” Tom Decker, Spokesperson for Department of Environmental Protection

Decker also says that fact sheets will be given to the public on Friday and a dedicated website is being constructed.