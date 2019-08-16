Tar bubbles cleaned up at former GAF site along Bayfront

The past has literally bubbled back up on the former GAF site along Erie’s Bayfront.

Crews have been cleaning and repairing several spots after half a dozen tar bubbles came through the turf. It’s believed the high water levels on Presque Isle Bay may have pushed the tar up.

What’s now called Bayfront Place was once home to a factory that made roof singles for more than a century. The site underwent a $7 million environmental cleanup.

“We encapsulated some stuff, we removed some stuff. This is why you have post remediation care plans. It’s anticipated if you have an issue, part of us accepting the property and going into Act 2 compliance is if this happens, we have to deal with it in such and such a way, and that’s what we do,” said Casey Wells, Erie Events, Executive Director.