Task Force appointed to preserve Erie’s historic sites, buildings, and districts

Efforts to preserve Erie’s history are being made by an appointed task force.

The seven member group is designed to help advise the city regarding what they should be doing to preserve the historical sites, buildings, and districts.

Last night, the task force met with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to discuss their plans with North Park Row, bringing up properties such as the bus terminal.

“We want to plan for historic preservation that is Erie focused, that’s based on Erie. I think that too often, communities think that we are just going to do it like Philadelphia does it, we’re just going after a model, but we’re not doing it that way,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director, City of Erie.

The group is currently working to identify which buildings are historic in nature and add to a neighborhood’s identity.