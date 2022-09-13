It was a return to in-person attendance for an annual fundraiser on East 10th Street.

The Neighborhood Arthouse hosted its “Taste of the Arts” event where local artists donate and sell their work to help pay for the classes offered by the organization.

The arthouse offers less-fortunate children free after-school classes in various arts, from music and dance to all sorts of visual media.

Students of the classes also showed and sold artwork for the program provided through the Benedictine sisters.

“For them to come here after school and just discover their creative side, get away from whatever’s happening at home, and then just find joy and beauty in the different arts,” Bebe Marin, core committee.

Our own Sean Lafferty served as the MC of Tuesday’s fundraiser.