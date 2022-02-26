The Taste of Greek Festival may be months away, but folks still got an early taste of many Greek favorites as the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church brought a portion of it to the Erie Community.

Guests could look forward to the usual favorites including gyros, desserts such as baklava, and other Greek foods and drinks.

Participants were able to enjoy the food while also giving back.

The Taste of Greek Festival is a fundraising event for the church. The church has held this event for many years and churchgoers appreciate the continued support from the community.

The church is excited to be back feeding the community after the pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very happy to be able to do it. Obviously there were some restrictions before, and things are hopefully getting better, and we can have a return back to some normal, and people can enjoy our delicious Greek food,” said Dimitri Nacopoulos, Church Parishioner & Volunteer at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival concludes at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.